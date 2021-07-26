Home NEWS Sarkin Hausasawa Ibadan land dies at 76
Sarkin Hausasawa Ibadan land dies at 76

The Sarkin Hausasawa of Ibadanland, Alhaji Ahmed Dahiru Zungeru is dead.

bioreports gathered that Zungeru, who is from Zungeru town in the present Kebbi State, died at the age of 76.

According to a source, the Sarkin Hausasawa died Sunday night around 9.pm.

Our correspondent learnt that the deceased died at his palace in Ibadan.

The position of Sarkin Hausasawa is the head of the Hausa community in the ancient town.

He would be buried today at 2.pm.

One of the close associates of the deceased confirmed the death to bioreports Monday morning.

He said, “Yes. It is true. He died yesterday night around 9.pm.

“He died at the age of 76.

“He would be buried today by 2.pm according to Islamic rites.”

