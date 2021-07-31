The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Saturday in Abuja confirmed the arrest and detention of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The spokesperson of the commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, told the News Agency of Nigeria that Saraki was invited for questioning over allegations of corruption and money laundering.

He said that the former Senate president was currently in the custody of the commission for continuation of interrogation.

The invitation and detention of Saraki for interrogation was happening days after a former Nasarawa State governor, Tanko al-Makura; and his wife, Mairo, were invited and interrogated.

The commission had invited al-Makura and the wife over alleged breach of public trust and misappropriation of billions of naira by his administration.

(NAN)