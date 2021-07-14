Saraki hindering us from probing him, EFCC tells court – TheCable

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked a federal high court to vacate an order made restraining the commission from probing Bukola Saraki, former senate president.

On May 14, 2019, Taiwo Taiwo, judge of a federal high court in Abuja, issued a restraining order against the EFCC, Department of State Services (DSS) and other agencies involved in the probe of Saraki over allegations of money laundering.

Others affected by the restraining order are the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), inspector-general of Police (IGP), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The fundamental right case was, however, stalled after the EFCC asked the judge to recuse himself from presiding over the case and the file returned to the chief judge.

The matter was then reassigned to Anwuli Chikere, another judge.

When the case was called on Wednesday, Sunday Onubi, Saraki’s counsel, told the court that the matter was slated for mention.

However, Chile Okoronkwo, counsel to EFCC, informed the court that he had an application to make.

Okoronkwo briefed the court on the restraining order issued by the former judge, adding that the order “has hindered the fourth respondent from performing its duty for about two years now”.

He stated that Saraki has continued to hinge on the order of the court any time he is invited by the commission for interrogation.

The lawyer urged the court to vacate the order.

The judge, however, adjourned the matter till October 7 for hearing.