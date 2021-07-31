Sarah Jessica Parker’s Anti-Aging Beauty TIps – Women’s Health

In the event you’ve missed the memo, filming of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That is full steam ahead. As you might imagine (seriously, scroll Sarah Jessica Parker’s Instagram posts), fans *freaking* out, but early press photos of all three of the women—SJP, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis—also have people wondering: What do these women do to look so d*mn good?!

At the top of the search list is, no surprise, SJP. But it turns out the 56-year-old actress is pretty low-key about her beauty routine.

“Basically I wash my hair, brush my teeth and floss, shave my legs and wear deodorant,” she told Vogue UK in a 2016 interview. “My regime is pretty simple.”

It makes sense when you consider SJP’s general attitude about beauty, which she notes hasn’t really shifted throughout her years in the spotlight. “I’ve never thought a lot about it to be honest,” she told the publication. “It’s never been that I’m without vanity—because that would be total malarkey—but I sort of think that time moves along, you buy the things you like, you learn how to put your make up on the way you feel comfortable and that feels most like yourself.”

Want to know a few of the things that make SJP feel most comfortable in her own skin? Keep scrolling for her top beauty routine tips.

She swears by this moisturizer.

When you find the right skin care product, you stick with it, amirite? SJP is no exception. She told People the La Roche-Posay Fluide Oil Free Moisturizer is her one and only. “I’ve used this for at least 10 years,” she said. “It’s light, unscented and just the greatest moisturizer I’ve ever found. My children use it as well.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

She does the best she can with sunscreen.

In addition to her trusty moisturizer, the actress says she is sometimes casual with sunscreen, although it’s not an approach she would necessarily recommend.

“I try to wear sunscreen but I like to be outside in the sun,” she told Vogue UK. “Maybe it’s not a regime everyone should follow, but I do the best I can.”

(PSA: you need sunscreen all times of the year, even on cloudy days *and* in the winter, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association)

When she does wear sunscreen, Sarah Jessica says she’s not super picky about her brand of choice. “I wear Neutrogena or Coppertone—just what’s available at the drugstore is what I wear.”



This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

She dabs on this blush for a natural glow.



Need a quick trick for brightening up your skin? SJP recommends this Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush. Her favorite hue is Rally, but the stick comes in a variety of hues.

“This is great on everyone,” the actress told People. “It doesn’t matter what your skin tone is, it just blends right in.”



She keeps her hair on point.

ICYMI, when SJP figures out the thing that works for her, she sticks with it. The same goes for her hair care routine, which always includes shampoo and conditioner from her stylist, Serge Normant.

“That’s the truth; if you went to my hotel bathroom right now, you’d be like: ‘She’s not kidding!’” Sarah Jessica told Vogue UK. “He also has a really great mask that I try to use in the summer when I’m not working as much.” Also on her hair care list? Serge Normant’s Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

She always heads out with a spritz of fragrance.

As you may have expected, SJP—being a creator of a variety of fragrances—believes no beauty routine is complete without a signature scent.



“My mother would save up and buy fragrance as far back as I can remember,” Sarah Jessica told Today. “Early on I associated that with my mother’s special evenings out. The last thing she would do is spray fragrance. She would buy an Estee Lauder fragrance that was called Estee. She wore White Linen. That was my first experience, but it was always a part of her going out.”

And that’s why, she noted, “I love fragrance because of the women who were influential in my life.” Naturally, SJP often opts for her one of her own fragrances, like Born Lovely.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io