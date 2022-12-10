Sarah Ferguson’s Christmas plans revealed

December 09, 2022 – 13:43 GMT

Danielle Stacey

Sarah, Duchess of York will join the royals in Sandringham this festive season

With final Christmas plans being firmed up for most of us, the royal family is no different. HELLO! has learnt that Sarah, Duchess of York has now been invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the royals, and she has happily accepted.

It’s likely that the Duchess will also be joined in Norfolk by her former husband, Prince Andrew, as well as their daughters and their partners, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

They are following a decades-long tradition of royals visiting Sandringham during the festive period, and this video contains footage of some of the most memorable occasions…

Sarah, 63, is also a proud grandmother to Beatrice and Edoardo’s daughter, Sienna, one, and Eugenie and Jack’s son, August, who turns two in February.

Earlier this month, the Duchess revealed to Hungarian newspaper Blikk, that she spent last Christmas with her former mother-in-law, the late Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle.

Sarah with daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah still lives with Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor. The former couple were married in 1986 but announced their separation in 1992, finalising their divorce four years later.

King Charles will carry on his late mother’s tradition to celebrate the festive season at Sandringham.

King Charles is carrying on the late Queen’s festive traditions

The royal tradition began in 1988 when Windsor Castle was being rewired, and one of the highlights has always been the Christmas Day walkabout before the church service.

He is likely to be enjoyed by immediate members of the family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

