Sarah Ferguson says Diana would be ‘proud’ of her sons and their wives – The Independent

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her years-long friendship with Princess Diana, and why she believes the late Princess of Wales would have been proud of her sons and their families.

The Duchess of York reflected on Diana’s love for her family during a new cover story with People, telling the outlet that if Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother were here today, she would say she is “so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen”.

“If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say: ‘I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen,’” the duchess said of Prince William’s marriage to Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, adding: “​​Because each has got her own voice.”

Ferguson, who shares daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with Prince Andrew, also said that her childhood friend would have been “obsessed with her grandchildren”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to Archie Harrison, two, and Lilibet Diana, one month.

“And she would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that’s what she loved,” Ferguson said, explaining that, before Diana’s death in 1997 at the age of 36, she had “adored” her nieces and “adored the boys”.

“This would be her haven. Her heaven,” she said.

During the interview, the duchess also reflected on her former friend’s dedication to philanthropy and helping people, with Ferguson sharing her belief that the Princess of Wales would be “working hard to help more people”.

“I know that if Diana was here right now, Diana would be really working hard to help more people be inspired, have joy, and to look at life with optimism and hope. And just be themselves,” Ferguson said, adding that “there is no question that she is still with us”.

The Duke of Sussex has previously spoken of the support he believes his mother would have granted him and his wife regarding their decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and move to the US, telling Oprah Winfrey that he thinks Princess Diana would have been “very angry” with how it panned out but would have ultimately wanted them to be happy.

“I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out and very sad, but ultimately, all she’d ever want is for us to be happy,” he told Winfrey during the couple’s tell-all interview.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Prince William unveiled a new statue honouring their late mother at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday.

In a joint statement released at the time, the brothers said that, on her birthday, they were remembering their mother’s “love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better”.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they continued.