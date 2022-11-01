Sarah Ferguson pens emotional message after South Korea crowd crush

October 31, 2022 – 15:20 GMT

Sarah Ferguson took to social media with a heartbreaking message to honour those involved in the tragic stampede in Seoul, South Korea.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, penned her words on Instagram, alongside a clipping of a news report.

The doting mother wrote: “Such terrible sadness for the loss of so many people in South Korea. So shocking. The bravery of the first responders is beyond words. In deepest sympathy for such a devastating tragedy.”

The touching words followed members of the royal family who have also spoken out about the heartbreaking event of which the death toll has reached 154.

Catherine and I send all our love and prayers to the parents, families and loved ones of those tragically lost in Seoul yesterday evening. W & C

— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2022 Prince William and Princess Kate also penned touching words

The Prince and Princess of Wales also took to Twitter on Sunday with a moving message written by William wrote on behalf of himself and his wife: “Catherine and I send all our love and prayers to the parents, families and loved ones of those tragically lost in Seoul yesterday evening. W & C.”

According to the local government, 20 foreign nationals are believed to be among the dead, most of whom were teenagers and young adults.

William and Kate were closely followed by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla who released a statement on Monday.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla also penned a moving statement

The King said the UK “stands in solidarity” with the people of South Korea, adding that both he and his wife were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the tragedy.

“I wanted you to know how deeply shocked and saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones as a consequence of the recent, tragic incident in Itaewon, Seoul,” he said in his letter to President Yoon Suk-yeol.

“However inadequate this may be under such heartbreaking circumstances, we extend our deepest possible sympathy to all the bereaved families. We also offer our special thoughts and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those who suffered injury.”

King Charles continued: “Recalling our meeting during your own gracious visit to London to attend the funeral of Her late Majesty The Queen, please be assured that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of the Republic of Korea at such a time of national mourning.”

