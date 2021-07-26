- Sarah Ferguson on NOT Being Invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Wedding Entertainment Tonight
- Inside the Reinvention of Sarah Ferguson, the Ultimate Royal Rebel TownandCountrymag.com
- Sarah Ferguson on how she feels ‘free’ at 61 after years of bad press Daily Mail
- Sarah Ferguson on dealing with harsh U.K. tabloids, receiving cruel nicknames: ‘You start believing it’ Fox News
- ‘The Crown’: Sarah Ferguson Explains How She Feels About the Show Not Featuring Her More TownandCountrymag.com
- View Full coverage on Google News