Sara Ali Khan shares new photo album, aunt Saba Ali Khan says ‘I don’t believe you can make chai LOL’ – Hindustan Times

Sara Ali Khan shared a gallery of pictures and videos on Instagram to sum up the easiest ways to her heart. The photo dump featured a few seen and unseen pictures.

In the series, Sara Ali Khan was photographed doing various activities, including yoga during sunrise, watching the sunset, reading a good book by the pool and enjoying a lavish spread. She also shared pictures from her vacations, one featuring her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She also dug out pictures from sets of Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

The gallery also featured the actor goofing around at a tea stall, presumably on the sets of Atrangi Re, and a video of her working out. She shared the post with the caption, “Simplest ways to Sara’s heart ❤️ Try to guess my favourite part? 😄 The rising sun for an early start? 🌄 Or making chai like it’s an art?”

Her aunt, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to the comments section and reacted to the post. She said, “Rising sun..Early start … I don’t believe you can make chai ;)… Lol. Love u.” Meanwhile, her fans showered the actor with love by sharing heart and fire emojis.

Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1. The actor had starred opposite Varun Dhawan in the movie, which was a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s film of the same title. Due to the pandemic, Coolie No 1 skipped the theatres and was directly released on Amazon Prime Video. However, the movie did not receive good reviews.

She will next appear in Atrangi Re, in which she has a dual role. Sara stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for the first time. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai.