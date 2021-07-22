saquon-barkley-among-six-giants-placed-on-pup-list

Saquon Barkley on field with ball in hand, helmet off in blue jersey

The Giants placed six players, including Saquon Barkley, on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List in their second day of training camp.

Center Jonotthan Harrison (hamstring), tackle Matt Peart (back), tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot), linebacker Oshane Ximines (hamstring) and rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson (core muscle) also are on the list, but all can be activated at any time during training camp.

If they are still on the by the time the rosters are cut to 53 players, they must either be activated, or placed on the Reserve/PUP list, thus making them inactive for the first six weeks of the season.

Barkley is still rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered in last year’s Week 2 matchup in Chicago against the Bears. SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano confirmed that Barkley’s rehab process has gone as it should.

Camp opened for quarterbacks, rookies, and players nursing injuries on Wednesday, while all players must report by July 27.