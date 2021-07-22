Home SPORTS Saquon Barkley among six Giants placed on PUP list
SPORTS

Saquon Barkley among six Giants placed on PUP list

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
saquon-barkley-among-six-giants-placed-on-pup-list

Saquon Barkley on field with ball in hand, helmet off in blue jersey

Saquon Barkley on field with ball in hand, helmet off in blue jersey

The Giants placed six players, including Saquon Barkley, on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List in their second day of training camp.

Center Jonotthan Harrison (hamstring), tackle Matt Peart (back), tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot), linebacker Oshane Ximines (hamstring) and rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson (core muscle) also are on the list, but all can be activated at any time during training camp.

If they are still on the by the time the rosters are cut to 53 players, they must either be activated, or placed on the Reserve/PUP list, thus making them inactive for the first six weeks of the season.

Barkley is still rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered in last year’s Week 2 matchup in Chicago against the Bears. SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano confirmed that Barkley’s rehab process has gone as it should.

Camp opened for quarterbacks, rookies, and players nursing injuries on Wednesday, while all players must report by July 27.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Fit Elliott feeds off motivation from Cowboys’ 2020...

Lakers extend qualifying offer to Talen Horton-Tucker, stays...

Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins: NFL’s COVID-19 rules...

Man forced to change name to WWE superstar...

Thousands of fans storm Lagos stadium to watch...

Stunning video of 11-year-old African boxer who wants...

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs give Kane...

Why African Super League is different from European...

Dybala’s agent to meet with Juve officials for...

Gueye ‘happy’ with captaincy role at PSG

Leave a Reply