SAP SE’s (ETR:SAP) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials? – Simply Wall St

SAP’s (ETR:SAP) stock is up by 8.1% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company’s key financial indicators as a company’s long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on SAP’s ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SAP is:

16% = €5.5b ÷ €35b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The ‘return’ refers to a company’s earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company’s future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or “retains”, and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don’t have the same features.

SAP’s Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, SAP’s ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company’s ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to SAP’s moderate 6.7% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that SAP’s reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 11% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is SAP fairly valued? This infographic on the company’s intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is SAP Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

SAP has a three-year median payout ratio of 43%, which implies that it retains the remaining 57% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, SAP has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 36%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that SAP’s future ROE will be 17% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with SAP’s performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company’s earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company’s fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst’s forecasts page for the company.

