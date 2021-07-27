Sanwo-Olu swears in 57 newly-elected council chairmen

The swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, LAGOS

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Tuesday, officially swore in the newly-elected 57 council chairmen; 20 local government and 37 local council development areas, LCDAs, in the state.

Recall that the chairmen were elected in the last Saturday, July 24, council polls held across the state, which was marred with voter apathy.

Sanwo-Olu, speaking at the ceremony, held at the Lagos State House, Alausa, Ikeja, tasked the newly-elected chairmen, along with their vice, on performance and ensure that the electorate enjoy the dividends that true democracy brings.

Earlier, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, also tasked the officers, saying: “We expect that the scope of delivery by this crop of honourable chairmen and vice-chairmen, would cover all sectors and sub-sectors, in tune with the THEMES Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“You are the third-tier of government and the closest to the grassroots. You have emerged only by the will and mandate of the electorate.

“It behoves on you to ensure that the electorate enjoy the dividends that true democracy brings.

“It’s important you remember that APC derives its popularity and grassroots support from its performance and constant delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

“It’s no gain-say that government exists because of the people and it will continue to exist because of the people.

“This is why your re-election/election is another call to a season of service, dedication and selflessness to our people.

“Therefore, the task ahead of you is to sustain or even surpass the tempo of performance of previous administrations in your respective council areas.”

bioreports News Nigeria