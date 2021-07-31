santos-laguna-vs-cruz-azul:-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news-&-preview

The Clausura champions beat off the Guerreros for the title last term and will hope to repeat the result at Estadio Corona this weekend

Cruz Azul will look to bounce back from a shock opening day Liga MX defeat when they face Santos Laguna in a rematch of last season’s Torneo Guardianes 2021 final.

Watch Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The Clausura champions topped the table last term before beating off the fifth-place Guerreros for the crown – and they will hope to repeat that result at Estadio Corona this weekend.

Editors’ Picks Mexico star Dos Santos’ decision to play after father’s death shows strength can have more than one meaning

Sam Hutchinson: Chelsea’s next John Terry was forced to retire aged 21 but fought back

Pogba out, Trippier in? What’s next for Man Utd in the summer transfer window after Sancho and Varane deals

Mexico escape brawl with Canada to book highly-anticipated USMNT rematch

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Santos Laguna roster Goalkeepers Acevedo, Lajud, Garcia Defenders Doria, Torres, Rodriguez, Govea, Diaz, Orrantia, Gonzalez Midfielders Echeverria, Valdes, Gorriaran, Andrade, Lozano, Rivas, Avila, Prieto, Isijara, Preciado, Campos, Games, Carrillo, Mariscal Forwards Ibarguen, Otero, Jeraldino, Ocejo

Having fallen at the final hurdle last term against their visitors, the Guerreros bounced back to make the perfect start to the new Apertura campaign with victory over Necaxa.

Though Alan Cervantes is at the Gold Cup with Mexico, and Eduardo Aguirre is on Olympic duty in Japan, there is no shortage of international talent in their ranks, including Uruguay’s Brian Lozano and Ecuador’s Felix Torres, who can help them claim a spot of payback.

Predicted Santos Laguna starting XI: Acevedo, Orrantia, Torres, Doria, Campos; Gorriaran, Prieto; Otero, Valdes, Carrillo; Ocejo.

Position Cruz Azul roster Goalkeepers Corona, Gudino, Cabanas Defenders Reyes, J. Jimenez, Dominguez, Pena, Mendoza, Martinez, Aldrete, Yotun, Aguilar, Escobar Midfielders Rivero, Angulo, Gutierrez, Baca, Fernandez, C. Jimenez, Benitez Forwards Passerini, Rodriguez, Gimenez, Montoya, Huescas

The Clausura holders were favourites to start the new campaign with a bang, but an opening defeat to Mazatlan well and truly upset the apple cart at Estadio Azteca.

La Maquina are still missing Orbelin Pineda – on Gold Cup duty – and the trio of Roberto Alvarado, Sebastian Jurado and Luis Romo – at Tokyo 2020 – but will nevertheless hope to bounce back in style in an early rematch of their title success last term.

Predicted Cruz Azul starting XI: Gudino; Escobar, Aguilar, Dominguez; Martinez, Baca, Fernandez, Rivero; Gimenez, Angulo, Montoya.

Last five results

Santos Laguna results Cruz Azul results Necaxa 0-3 Santos Laguna (Jul 23) Cruz Azul 0-2 Mazatlan (Jul 26) Santos Laguna 0-1 Club America (Jul 4) Leon 1-2 Cruz Azul (Jul 18) Cruz Azul 1-1 Santos Laguna (May 30) Pachuca 1-2 Cruz Azul (Jul 7) Santos Laguna 0-1 Cruz Azul (May 27) Cruz Azul 1-1 Santos Laguna (May 30) Puebla 1-0 Santos Laguna (May 23) Santos Laguna 0-1 Cruz Azul (May 27)

Head-to-head