Sandra Lee, 55, Shares The Tips And Tricks That Helped Her Lose 25 Pounds In Six Months – Women’s Health

Sandra Lee, 55, just shared brand new details about her current weight loss journey on Instagram.

The TV chef lost 25 pounds in six months through intermittent fasting and hitting step counts.

Sandra focused her weight loss goals on feeling better and making her workouts more fun.

Sandra Lee, 55, is celebrating her birthday in style after opening up about her weight loss journey on Instagram. In a recent post, the chef, Food Network host, and cookbook author shared her success and explained that she’s excited about what’s to come. “Thinking this will be my birthday dress for tomorrow,” she wrote in the caption. “Only five more pounds to go. Wanted to meet my goal weight before I turned 55 which is tomorrow but I’m pretty happy with where I am-I feel great!!!”

Sandra was honest with her followers: “Healthy thoughtful weight loss goals are not easy but worth it,” she said. “Sending you all love today and every single day. Sandy xo.”

So, what’s behind Sandra’s results? Keep reading for the tips and tricks that helped her lose weight, enjoy working out, and gain more energy.

Sandra started her journey with a cleanse back in January.

At the beginning of the year, Sandra was more than honest with fans about her decision to lose weight. “Personally over the last year I gained 30 pounds and weighed in at 170 two days before Christmas—None of my clothes fit and worse i feel terrible,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “So on Christmas day I started a new regime…”

To kickstart her journey, Sandra totally revamped her diet for around a week. She cut out alcohol, red meat, and most carbs. She ate more vegetables, fruit, fermented foods (like sauerkraut and pickles), eggs, and low sodium soup. She also drank a ton of water, plus her usual coffee and tea. (“I need my caffeine,” she added.)

The first week alone, Sandra lost 10 pounds. She asked fans for their advice, writing that “I would love to know what your health plans are for the new year and hope that you stay the course and fulfill them alongside me. I do read your comments so please do let me know how you’re doing and what you’re doing maybe I can learn something too!!!”

She listened to her body and didn’t weigh herself every day.

Sandra posted an honest look into her weight loss journey in early January. “I am literally exhausted from working out,” she wrote in the caption, “so feet up and mellowing out.” She also mentioned that she can’t weigh herself every day because it “makes me Nuts.” (Instead, she snacks on salads and walnuts!)

Sandra made treadmill workouts her own.

For Sandra, working out more wasn’t easy. In fact, she pretty much hated it—until she started watching TV while on the treadmill. “I have actually found a way to work out and not have it be so awful,” she said in a post. “I actually look forward to it..I tend to smile while doing it-i’ve even burst out in laughter.” Her secret? “The answer is watching outtakes and past seasons of Friends.”

Sandra also shared specific details about her treadmill workouts. “I just got through 20 minutes on the treadmill keeping my heart rate at 170 and the time flew by thanks to Rachel Ross Phoebe Chandler Joey and Monica (Who by the way I am most like)!!!” she continued. “Thank god for Friends-they’ve got your back even when you’re breaking a sweat!”

Sandra also committed to intermittent fasting and hitting her step count every day.

In May, Sandra posted another weight loss update. “Getting there— 17 pounds down and being healthy is number one,” she said. She added that, while it wasn’t easy, intermittent fasting, a healthy diet, and aiming for 10,000 to 20,000 steps a day were really helping.

Now, she’s living her best life on the beach.

Well on her way to meeting her 30-pound weight loss goal, Sandra looks happier and healthier than ever.

“Loving your body and yourself is super important. Our bodies are a gift and our lives are a gift and they’re both to be cherished every single day,” she told Today. “If you are not happy and healthy, nothing in your life will be as happy or healthy as it can be.”

