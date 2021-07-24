sancho-names-2-great-man-united-legends-he-models-his-game-on,-sends-stunning-message-to-fans

Jadon Sancho has named Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo as the two players he models his game on

This comes after the England international completed his move to Manchester United from German side Dortmund

Sancho who is one of the best youngsters explained that he is ready to help Manchester United win titles next term

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jadon Sancho has stated clearly that he is modelling his game around Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney after completing a dream move to Premier League side Manchester United.

The duo of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo were superb during their days at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson winning the Premier League and Champions League.

In the last four years, Manchester United have not won any trophy and Jadon Sancho is positive on helping the Old Trafford landlords to land silverware in the coming season.

Jadon Sancho in action for Manchester United.

Photo by Ash Donelon

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on UK Sun, the England international explained that he used to watch Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo closely years back.

Jadon Sancho’s reaction

“I feel like I’ve got different attributes to all the other players, but obviously Cristiano Ronaldo and what he’s done in his career is a fantastic thing.

“Where he started at Sporting Lisbon and then he came to Manchester so it’s always good to see that all these iconic players have come through an iconic club.

“That’s one of the reasons why I came to Manchester because I can see the development that’s going on here and I want to be a part of it.”

Manchester United will be facing Queens Park Rangers in a friendly match on Saturday, July 24, and Jadon Sancho could make his debut.

Manager of the Red Devils Ole Solskjaer is trying to build a strong team ahead of their campaign in the coming Premier League season.

Earlier, . had reported how Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskaer appears excited with the arrival of English winger Jadon Sancho.

The 21-year-old joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund on a five year deal valued around £73 million.

They also included an option for an extension after his current contract expires. He will add depth to the United attack which already has players like Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

And when Solskjaer was asked about his latest signing, the Norwegian couldn’t hide his delighte as he showers praises on the forward.

Source: .