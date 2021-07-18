san-jose-earthquakes-coach-matias-almeyda’s-translator-sent-off-in-mls-draw-with-colorado-rapids

Agustin Zalazar was given his marching orders after remonstrating with the match referee on the touchline

San Jose Earthquakes coach Matias Almeyda saw his translator Agustin Zalazar sent off in the club’s MLS draw with Colorado Rapids.

Colorado lost ground at the top of the Western Conference after being held to a 1-1 draw by San Jose at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in a highly-charged contest on Saturday night.

Frustrations on the visiting bench reached boiling point after Zalazar was sent to the stands midway through the second half, leaving Almeyda unable to communicate clearly with his players for the remainder of the match.

Editors’ Picks Ronaldo may be staying at Juventus but Chiesa will be the leader of Allegri’s attack

Fantasy football: Premier League 2021-22 tips, best players, rules, prizes & guide to FPL game

What happened to Liverpool’s ‘perfect signing’? Minamino fighting for his future after just 18 months at Anfield

All Of US: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Show – Goal launches new USWNT podcast ahead of the Olympic Games

What happened?

The Argentine manager was seen complaining to the match referee in the 70th minute with the help of his translator Zalazar, who currently serves as San Jose’s head of coaching communications .

Almeyda received a booking for his part in the incident, but Zalazar was shown red for being too forceful with his protests, and subsequently stormed off in disbelief.

Honours even at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Javier Eduardo Lopez gave San Jose the best possible start against Colorado, firing an unstoppable shot past opposition goalkeeper William Yarbrough in the 11th minute, which marked his third MLS goal since joining the club on loan from Liga MX outfit Guadalajara.

Colorado finished the first half without a single shot on target to their name, but emerged for the second with a renewed sense of purpose, and equalised via a cool Cole Bassett finish shortly before the hour mark.

Both sides pressed hard for a winner but the game ultimately ended in a draw which extends Colorado’s unbeaten home record to seven games.

San Jose’s season so far

In stark contrast to playoff-chasing Colorado, San Jose are currently embroiled in a battle to avoid finishing bottom of the Western Conference.

Almeyda’s side have only won three of their opening 13 MLS games this season, and they have now gone nine matches without a victory, with three draws and six losses recorded in that period.

San Jose will, however, have another chance to bounce back when they take in a trip to Sporting KC on Wednesday.

Further reading