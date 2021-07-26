Home WORLD NEWS San Diego Padres acquire All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from Pittsburgh Pirates, sources say – ESPN
WORLD NEWS

San Diego Padres acquire All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from Pittsburgh Pirates, sources say – ESPN

by admin
written by admin
san-diego-padres-acquire-all-star-second-baseman-adam-frazier-from-pittsburgh-pirates,-sources-say-–-espn

The San Diego Padres are acquiring second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Frazier, 29, who leads baseball in hits this year, is not a free agent until after the 2022 season.

In exchange, the Pirates are acquiring right-hander Michell Miliano, shortstop Tucupita Marcano and outfielder Jack Suwinski, a source told ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel.

Pittsburgh is also sending approximately $1.4 million to the Padres in the deal, according to The Associated Press.

Frazier entered Sunday hitting .327 — the second-best average in Major League Baseball — with four home runs and 32 RBIs.

A 2020 Gold Glove finalist and an All-Star this season, Frazier was the Pirates’ second-longest tenured player, behind right fielder Gregory Polanco.

When asked about possibly being traded a week ago, Frazier said he wasn’t letting it distract him.

“It’s pretty cool to be recognized like that and have teams want you,” Frazier said. “It means a lot. It tells you you’re playing well, but I still have to worry about playing baseball.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Live updates from Summer Olympics 2021: Swimmers eye...

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinal: USA vs Jamaica...

Thunderstorms cause flash flooding in London, submerging roads...

Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall...

Tunisia president sacks government, sparking jubilation on streets...

New York police officers save baby trapped under...

US Marshals arrest third suspect in Clark County...

California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch...

Coi Leray’s Rolling Loud Crowd Leaves Her Hanging...

Ben Affleck Can’t Keep His Hands Off Jennifer...

Leave a Reply