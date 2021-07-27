Samurai Warriors 5 Is Out Today On Switch, Here’s The Launch Trailer – Nintendo Life

The latest dose of the 1 vs. 1,000 tactical action gameplay only available in the Warriors series is now upon us, with Samurai Warriors 5 launching today on Switch and other platforms.

To get you all hyped for its release, Koei Tecmo Europe and developer Omega Force have unleashed a new, shiny launch trailer for the game. You can check it out for yourself above; the game takes place after the end of the Ōnin War, telling the story of two of the most pre-eminent military commanders of the period, Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi.

“The original Samurai Warriors was released 17 years ago, and it’s amazing for me to see the transformation of the series from its roots all the way up to the incredible Samurai Warriors 5,” says Koei Tecmo producer, president and COO, Hisashi Koinuma. “I hope everyone is ready to experience Samurai Warriors like never before!”

If you’re on the fence about picking this one up, we’d urge you to check out our full review. In it, we note that the game gives the series a welcome boost with excellent new combat mechanics and well-directed story elements, resulting in a final product that we think will please fans and newcomers alike.

Will you be playing Samurai Warriors 5 today?