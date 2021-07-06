Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra cameras might not up the megapixel ante – Android Authority

David Imel / Android Authority

Past rumors have hinted the Galaxy S22 Ultra might pack some worthy camera upgrades, but a resolution hike apparently isn’t in the pipeline. According to SamMobile, well-known leaker Ice Universe claimed the S22 Ultra’s main camera will stick with the same 108MP resolution you saw in the S21 Ultra (and S20 Ultra, for that matter).

Samsung would instead focus on “polish” for the third-generation 108MP sensor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra camera might take higher-quality shots, then, but it wouldn’t take extra-detailed pictures rivalling the best medium-format cameras. Related: The best camera phones you can get

Earlier leaks have suggested the Galaxy S22 Ultra could also include a revamped periscope camera with continuous zoom that doesn’t have to rely quite so much on digital scaling to produce a sharp picture. You might see an under-display front camera, too.

Whatever the camera upgrades involve, history suggests Samsung will release the S22 family in early 2022.

It wouldn’t be a shocking move on Samsung’s part. The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 108MP sensor is still high-resolution by most standards, and the S22 wouldn’t suffer if its camera stuck to a familiar pixel count. This does, however, suggest that Samsung isn’t interested in rejoining the megapixel race any time soon— it’s content with its current position, even if rivals push for sharper camera tech.