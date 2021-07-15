Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go is available now for $299 – The Verge

Samsung’s new entry-level Chrome OS laptop, the $299 Galaxy Chromebook Go, is available to purchase now at Samsung’s website and other retailers. While only the Wi-Fi model is available Thursday, Samsung plans to offer an LTE model in the coming weeks, which should be a nice extra perk for web browsing on the go.

The Galaxy Chromebook Go’s modest price seems to be reflected in its features. It’s got a 14-inch 1366 x 768 HD display, a definite step down from the 4K OLED panel that shipped on the $549 Galaxy Chromebook 2. It’s also working with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 4GB of RAM, which probably won’t set the world on fire, but should be enough for casual Chrome use.

The Galaxy Chromebook Go features USB-C ports and a USB-A 3.2 port. Image: Samsung

Samsung claims the Galaxy Chromebook Go’s 5480mAh battery should last 12 hours on a single charge, which in comparison to the Chromebook 2’s around seven-hour battery life (in our tests) is great, but also is probably related to the differences in display and processors between the two models. Internal storage comes in at 32GB (expandable if you’ve got a microSD card handy) and the Chromebook Go includes one USB-A 3.2 port, two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

You can check out our Chromebook guide if you’re in the market for a new lightweight laptop, but if Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go speaks to you (and you’re not waiting for LTE), you can purchase it now from Samsung’s store.