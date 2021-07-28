Home Technology Samsung’s Galaxy A52 is getting the August 2021 Android security patch already – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Samsung's Galaxy A52 is getting the August 2021 Android security patch already

There are still a few days left for July to end, but Samsung has already started releasing the August 2021 Android security patch for its smartphones, with the Galaxy A52 (SM-A525F) being the first in line to get it.

The new firmware that brings the August 2021 security patch to the Galaxy A52 has version number A525FXXU3AUG4 and is currently seeding in Caucasus countries, Germany, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine, but the rollout should expand to more regions soon.

If you haven’t received the new update on your Galaxy A52 yet, head to its Settings > Software update menu to check for it manually.

