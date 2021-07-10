Samsung’s big move: Samsung TV Plus video streaming service quietly expanded to the web – SamMobile

Last updated: July 10th, 2021 at 07:24 UTC+02:00

Samsung’s free and linear video streaming service, Samsung TV Plus, is now available on the web. It was earlier limited to Samsung’s smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Although the company didn’t formally announce this launch, it is a big move from Samsung as everyone can now use the video streaming service.

You can access Samsung TV Plus by visiting samsungtvplus.com using any web browser, which means you can access it via a computer, laptop, tablet, non-Samsung smart TVs, and even smart displays. The interface displays the current video and a list of channels divided into genres such as comedy, crime, entertainment, food, game shows, gaming, international, kids, movies, music, news, reality, sci-fi, sports, travel, and more. You can choose the video resolution (up to 4K) and subtitle language.

You don’t need to install anything or set up any payment option as it is completely free. In the US, Samsung’s ad-supported video streaming service offers 146 channels, including ABC News Live, Bloomberg TV+, Bon Appétit, Deal Or No Deal, Hallmark Movies & More, Impact Wrestling, ION Plus, Kitchen Nightmares, Love Nature 4K, Nick Pluto TV, Paramount Movie Channel, PBS Kids, Tastemade, The LEGO Channel, USA Today, Vevo, Vice, and Weather Nation.

Samsung TV Plus is now installed on more than 50 million smart TVs worldwide. It is available in 23 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, Norway, Portugal, South Korea, Sweden, the Netherlands, the UK, and the USA.

The company’s free video streaming service is now directly competing with other free video streaming services like Pluto TV and Tubi. With the South Korean firm’s reach, Samsung TV Plus can turn into a profitable business in itself. The company had added support for Chromecast a few months ago, but whether or not Samsung plans to make it available as an app on other smart TV platforms like Android TV, Fire TV, Roku OS, and tvOS remains to be seen.

