Samsung will unveil the Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Buds2 and Watch4 on August 11 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

After what was a distinctly software and experience-focused 2021 MWC event, Samsung is now due for some device announcements. The next UNPACKED will be held on August 11, at 10am EST and it is shaping-up as a big one. Going by the hashtags on the official event poster, pretty-much everything we have been anticipating from the Korean giant, as of late, will be unveiled.

Of course, at the helm, we have the Galaxy Z Fold3. In lieu of a proper Galaxy Note this year, Samsung seem to be going big and trying to refocus the Fold line to cater to the Note demographic, through what is already confirmed S Pen support. The Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature two Super AMOLED displays – a 6.23″ cover display and a 7.55″ internal foldable screen. It was also recently spotted on GeekBench, rocking a Snapdragon 888 chipset, along with 12GB of RAM and Android 11. In the camera department, we expect total of five cameras – a triple main setup consisting of three 12MP shooters, including an ultrawide with autofocus, a 16MP under-display selfie camera, and a 10MP shooter on the cover display. Thanks to official renders, we already know what the Z Fold3 will look like, as well, including its color options. Apparently, it will also be cheaper than its predecessor, which has us even more excited.

While we have a bit less concrete info on the Z Filp3 and its internals, in particular, we expect it to also rock a Snapdragon 888 chipset, alongside 8GB of RAM and a 3,300mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. It should be getting a bigger 1.9″ external display this time around, and a 120Hz internal 6.7″ one. Just like its sibling, we already have plenty of renders and even videoss to marvel at its design. Oh, and apparently, it might also be up to 20% cheaper than its predecessor.











Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 renders

The big news surrounding the upcoming Galaxy Watch4, of course, is the fact that Samsung is moving away from Tizen and on to Wear OS and its new One UI Watch interface on top. News that was revealed at MWC. As for the upcoming hardware itself, there are plenty of rumors and leaks to dig through. As far as we currently know, there will be a vanilla Galaxy Watch4, as well as a Classic variant, complete with Samsung’s signature rotating bezel. We even have alleged pricing for both models.

Finally, the Galaxy Buds2 already have heads turning, with their eye-catching selection of colors, Galaxy Buds Pro-like stylish design and, reportedly active noise cancellation. Leaked pricing for these is also available.