Samsung will launch another affordable phone with a MediaTek processor – SamMobile

Samsung could soon introduce another affordable smartphone in the form of the Galaxy A03s. The smartphone was first revealed last month when its 3D CAD renders were leaked along with some of its specifications. Now, its processor, RAM, and software-related information has been leaked.

The Galaxy A03s (SM-A037F) has been spotted in Geekbench’s database. According to the listing, the smartphone uses the MediaTek Helio G35 processor (MT6765V/WB) and 4GB RAM. The Galaxy A03s also appears to be running Android 11, which means that it could debut with One UI 3.1 onboard. The device scored 163 points in Geekbench 5.1’s single-core CPU performance test and 847 points in the multi-core CPU test.

Going by previous leaks, the Galaxy A03s could feature a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, a 13MP triple-camera setup at the rear, and a 5MP selfie camera. The other two sensors in the phone’s rear-facing camera setup could include a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is said to be 9.5mm thick and measures 166.6 x 75.9 x 9.1mm. It could also feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Other features such as a dual-SIM card slot, 4G LTE, Wi-FI b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are expected on the Galaxy A03s. Since it is succeeding the Galaxy A02s that was launched earlier this year, we expect the Galaxy A03s to come powered by a 5,000mAh battery and feature 15W fast charging.