Samsung went back to the drawing board to get the S Pen ready for foldables – Android Police

Samsung has killed two birds with one stone of a press release, teasing a few specifics of its upcoming Unpacked event including the presence of a stylus with a one model of folding phone and the absence of a familiar phablet series.

The post comes from Dr. TM Roh, the president of the Korean company’s mobile unit, and confirms that the third-generation of Galaxy Z devices with folding screens will include “the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones,” something that’s been tracked for a long time though its positive aspects seem to go only as far as increased comfort in use at this point.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 (the phablet form factor getting support for this so-called S Pen Pro) and the Z Flip3, a clamshell, are also officially displacing this year’s Galaxy Note release — something previously teased out in the firm’s spring financials.

“Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices,” Roh announced.

That said, a Galaxy Note in 2022 may still be in the cards based on this experiment in product strategy.

As a reminder, prospective customers who pre-reserve one of these devices now will get a bundle of value enhancements including the ability to trade in two smartphones to defer the total cost and extended care benefits. The debut is set for August 11.