Samsung US will allow you to trade in two old devices to get a new Galaxy Z Fold3 or Z Flip3 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Samsung finally confirmed the August 11 date for the Unpacked event and it is now accepting registrations from people interested in the upcoming Galaxy foldable flagships. Samsung US promises that if you sign up now you will get Care+ for 12 months for free (worth up to $155), an “extra, special offer” during the pre-order period and up to $100 extra in trade-in credit.

Speaking of trade-in credit, after filling in the form to reserve a spot in line, you will see that you can send in two devices, not just one. And you’re not limited to just old phones, you can trade a phone, tablet or a smart watch (two of each works too).

Normally, you’re allowed a single trade-in per purchase. There is Family Trade In that allows you to buy up to four Galaxy S21 phones and send an old unit for each one, but not more than you ordered. This seems to be the first time that Samsung has offered such a two for one deal and so far it is available only on the US site.

Unfortunately, the page doesn’t yet list how much discount you will receive for the various eligible devices that you can send in. You could go to a page on Samsung’s online store and play around with the trade-in option there to get a guideline for how much credit you can expect for your devices.

