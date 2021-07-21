Home Technology Samsung US will allow you to trade in two old devices to get a new Galaxy Z Fold3 or Z Flip3 – comments – GSMArena.com
Technology

Samsung US will allow you to trade in two old devices to get a new Galaxy Z Fold3 or Z Flip3 – comments – GSMArena.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
samsung-us-will-allow-you-to-trade-in-two-old-devices-to-get-a-new-galaxy-z-fold3-or-z-flip3-–-comments-–-gsmarena.com

3402746

  • vrvly
  • g5f

I could trade in 4. Not that prices of old devices are of much help with those prices.

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

?

  • Anonymous
  • 0wq

Anonymous 2.0, 2 hours agoI hope they’ll launch this offer india too, for midrange smartphones! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

T587158

  • TheLastOracle
  • vG1

Anonymous 3.0, 2 hours agoNot happening in India. People will line up with their J and A series phones, and Samsung knows it .The J-Series has a metallic back. Which I miss on the flagships. The glass backs aren’t great for drops, even with military grade cases.


Samsung should have similar trade-ins for most countries.

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

?

  • Anonymous
  • 3Rs

My S4 sAMSUNG is worth 10 dollar it says.


i wont trade. silly.

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

M

  • Michael
  • 3EM

When it was premiere of note 20 ultra 5g they offer me 600 dolars for note 10 with I sold second hand and on market it was worth 1000 don’t use samsung trade in u lost value!!!!!!!!!


It’s robbery

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

A

  • Anonymous 3.0
  • nHR

Not happening in India. People will line up with their J and A series phones, and Samsung knows it .

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

A

  • Anonymous 2.0
  • rAZ

I hope they’ll launch this offer india too, for midrange smartphones!

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

?

  • Anonymous
  • 8Kf

Redmi note 10 series may be worth $50 there.

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Okendo raises $5.3M to help D2C brands ween...

Current Echo smart speakers and displays will support...

Christian von Koenigsegg provides walkthrough of Koenigsegg Jesko...

Clubhouse, The Buzzy, Invite-Only, Billion-Dollar Chat App, Is...

Crash Bandicoot Anniversary Bundle – Launch Trailer –...

Valve announces a $1 million ‘CS:GO’ art contest...

Netflix’s foray into video games is ‘ill-advised,’ Wedbush...

A car that costs the equivalent of 40...

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Smartphone, OnePlus Buds Pro...

Alexa finally gets a masculine-sounding voice option –...

Leave a Reply