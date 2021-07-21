Samsung US will allow you to trade in two old devices to get a new Galaxy Z Fold3 or Z Flip3 – comments – GSMArena.com

3402746
I could trade in 4. Not that prices of old devices are of much help with those prices.
Anonymous 2.0, 2 hours agoI hope they’ll launch this offer india too, for midrange smartphones! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂
Anonymous 3.0, 2 hours agoNot happening in India. People will line up with their J and A series phones, and Samsung knows it .The J-Series has a metallic back. Which I miss on the flagships. The glass backs aren’t great for drops, even with military grade cases.
Samsung should have similar trade-ins for most countries.
My S4 sAMSUNG is worth 10 dollar it says.
i wont trade. silly.
When it was premiere of note 20 ultra 5g they offer me 600 dolars for note 10 with I sold second hand and on market it was worth 1000 don’t use samsung trade in u lost value!!!!!!!!!
It’s robbery
Not happening in India. People will line up with their J and A series phones, and Samsung knows it .
I hope they’ll launch this offer india too, for midrange smartphones!
Redmi note 10 series may be worth $50 there.
