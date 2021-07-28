Home Technology Samsung Unveils Quantum Mini LED-Enhanced Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor – HYPEBEAST
Technology

Samsung Unveils Quantum Mini LED-Enhanced Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor – HYPEBEAST

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
samsung-unveils-quantum-mini-led-enhanced-odyssey-neo-g9-curved-gaming-monitor-–-hypebeast

Continuing to expand on its monitor lineup with new innovations, Samsung has now unveiled the Odyssey Neo G9 Quantum Mini LED curved gaming monitor.

Measuring a whopping 49 inches wide, the new screen retains the best attributes of the Odyssey G9 while enhancing it with a new Quantum Mini LED display. Its 1000R curvature fits seamlessly with your natural field of view for more comfortable and accurate gaming that’s complemented by the company’s Quantum Matrix Technology, offering greater lighting control with blacker blacks and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. As you’d expect from a top-tier gaming monitor, the machine also supports Adaptive Sync, HDMI 2.1, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

For those interested, Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 Mini LED gaming monitor will start taking pre-orders tomorrow for $2,500 USD, with a global release scheduled shortly after on August 9. You can head over to the company’s website to learn more.

Elsewhere in tech, Nothing has launched its ear (1) wireless earbuds.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 videos reveal watch...

Watch: Samsung highlights BlackBerry, Motorola in Galaxy Z...

Snapchat Desktop App Snap Camera Lets You Become...

You can add Alexa to your Home screen...

Halo Infinite’s first multiplayer beta begins on July...

Citizen App Pays Its ‘Street Team’ Users $25...

The best feature of WhatsApp .. One account...

Vivaldi’s Accordion tab stacks expand when you need...

Google revamps bug bounty program – The Register

Vivaldi’s Accordion tab stacks expand when you need...

Leave a Reply