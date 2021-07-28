Samsung Unveils Quantum Mini LED-Enhanced Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor – HYPEBEAST

Continuing to expand on its monitor lineup with new innovations, Samsung has now unveiled the Odyssey Neo G9 Quantum Mini LED curved gaming monitor.

Measuring a whopping 49 inches wide, the new screen retains the best attributes of the Odyssey G9 while enhancing it with a new Quantum Mini LED display. Its 1000R curvature fits seamlessly with your natural field of view for more comfortable and accurate gaming that’s complemented by the company’s Quantum Matrix Technology, offering greater lighting control with blacker blacks and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. As you’d expect from a top-tier gaming monitor, the machine also supports Adaptive Sync, HDMI 2.1, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

For those interested, Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 Mini LED gaming monitor will start taking pre-orders tomorrow for $2,500 USD, with a global release scheduled shortly after on August 9. You can head over to the company’s website to learn more.

Elsewhere in tech, Nothing has launched its ear (1) wireless earbuds.