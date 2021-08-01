Home Business Samsung Takes Intel’s Chip-Seller Crown, but Bigger Showdown Looms – The Wall Street Journal
Business

Samsung Takes Intel’s Chip-Seller Crown, but Bigger Showdown Looms – The Wall Street Journal

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
samsung-takes-intel’s-chip-seller-crown,-but-bigger-showdown-looms-–-the-wall-street-journal

Intel Corp. aspires to chip-technology supremacy within four years. But for now, it has fallen from the industry’s top spot by one key measure.

In the second quarter, Samsung Electronics Co. overtook Intel as the world’s top chip maker by revenue. Given divergent outlooks for their core businesses, the positioning is likely to stay that way in the near future, industry analysts say.

The South Korean tech company, which specializes in memory chips, racked up 22.74 trillion won, the equivalent of $19.7 billion, in semiconductor revenue during the April-June quarter. Total revenue for Intel, was $19.6 billion—or $18.5 billion after subtracting the contribution of a business unit it has agreed to sell.

Intel, based in Santa Clara, Calif., has held the No. 1 sales spot for much of the past three decades, ceding it to Samsung in 2017 and 2018 when memory-chip sales boomed.

The ranking is about more than bragging rights: Intel needs financial clout more than ever. Under new Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger, the company is embarking on an ambitious strategy to manufacture cutting-edge chips—one of the business world’s costliest endeavors.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Johnson’s scapegoating of young people over Covid jabs...

Panic Is Suddenly Spreading Among Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB,...

When Will the Vaccines Get Full Approval? –...

Biden puts workers ahead of consumers – Financial...

A Cash-Strapped Corner of China Finds a Financial...

The Single Biggest Reason to Sell Dogecoin and...

Delta variant and high prices cannot keep the...

Egypt’s stock exchange to lift limit on share...

Power consumption at pre-Covid levels, up by 12%...

Fired Executive Says Deutsche Bank’s DWS Overstated Sustainable-Investing...

Leave a Reply