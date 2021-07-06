Samsung rolls out July 2021 patches to Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 10 series – XDA Developers

Samsung has substantially improved its update game over the past couple of years. Not only the South Korean giant has improved the speed at which it delivers major Android updates to its portfolio, but it’s also become one of the fastest to deliver monthly security patches. In fact, for the past few months, it has been consistently beating most Android OEMs to the Bioreports News to roll out these critical monthly updates. Keeping up with this trend, Samsung rolled out the July 2021 security patch to the Galaxy Fold a few days ago, making it one of the first Android phones to receive the latest patches. It was only about time that other Galaxy flagships would follow suit. And that’s exactly what’s happening as Samsung extends the update to the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 10 series.

SamMobile reports that the latest July 2021 update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The firmware version for the LTE models is identified as G98xFXXU8DUF9, while for the 5G variants, it’s identified as G98xBXXU8DUF9.

Alongside updated patches, the new software update also fixes some Android Auto-related issues that were bugging the Galaxy S20 users. For now, the update has only gone live in Germany, but we can expect Samsung to expand it to more regions soon.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are also getting the July 2021 update. Unlike the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Note 10 series is seeing a much wider release, with the rollout currently underway in multiple European and Middle East countries, as per SamMobile.

Apart from the above phones, other Galaxy phones that have received the July 2o21 update include the Galaxy Tab Active 2 and Galaxy Tab A 8.0.