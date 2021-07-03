Samsung offers Joeboy fans, customers Galaxy A22 goodies – The Sun Nigeria – Daily Sun

BY TOSIN AJIRIRE

From Monday, July 5 till July 31, early buyers of Samsung Galaxy A22, most especially fans of Afropop singer, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa aka Joeboy, will get free customized Joeboy phone accessories or wallpaper to go with their devices.

The ‘Special Edition with Joeboy’ phone, the latest in the Samsung popular collection of affordable devices, was unveiled amidst fanfare in Lagos today (Friday).

Designed to make Samsung’s latest innovative products more accessible to a wider audience, the A series comes with an immersive visual experience that enriches streaming and gaming, and a versatile camera to capture the everyday life.

“The Galaxy A22 is an impressive device at excellent value that builds on our growing Galaxy A Series portfolio”, said Danny Kim, Managing Director at Samsung Nigeria. “Featuring an immersive display and a versatile camera, our customers can experience next-generation performance, demonstrating Samsung’s commitment to providing accessible devices without compromising on quality,”

Danny Kim explained further: “The Samsung Galaxy A22 boasts a 6.4inch1 Infinity U Display. The high-resolution Super AMOLED screen ensures an immersive visual experience that lets you enjoy your favourite content with no interruptions. The Samsung Galaxy A22 enriches streaming and gaming experience with a 90Hz refresh rate and 5,000mAh battery that’s designed for hours of smooth scrolling, giving you the freedom to make the most from your device.

“The Samsung Galaxy A22 comes equipped with a versatile camera that helps you capture the world as and when you see it. With a 48MP OIS Quad camera, you can easily snap steady shots on the move and take selfies like a pro.”

Calling on Nigerians to avail themselves the opportunity of the free accessories that come with the phone, Joeboy said, “I call on customers including my numerous fans across the country to get the phone for it’s amazing quality and affordability, and of course, get the free accessories to go with it.”

Having been designed with the buyer in mind, the Samsung Galaxy A22 comes in a range of vibrant colours including black, green and violet, allowing user to express him or herself. Combined with a smooth symmetrical form and round comfortable edges, the device fits effortlessly into the hand; making the owner productive, creative and comfortable everyday. The device also comes with the peace of mind of Samsung Care+, the worry-free screen protection service and registration is free.

“Simply activate Samsung Care+ within 30 days of the device’s activation and you get to pay just N9, 000 for accidental screen repair. Samsung also offers a 24-month warranty. Samsung Galaxy A22 is available in varying memory sizes 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM at affordable prices,” Kim concluded.

