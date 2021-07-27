Samsung leaks: Z Fold3’s S Pen case, Z Flip3 renders, and water resistance leaks – comments – GSMArena.com

B722256
- Berserker
- skE
Between the crappy 4Mp useless UDC gimmick, its useless IP rating and a… moreuseless IP rating?
any water protection rating is better that no protection.
- Berserker
- skE
it is water resistant but at the same time it leaks?
if it is water that is leaking than samsung has one of the worst water cooling implementation.
.
?
- Anonymous
- sUS
Between the crappy 4Mp useless UDC gimmick, its useless IP rating and a… moreThe masses have taken over the markets. Most of these are just cameras first, phones second.
?
- Anonymous
- 7kp
Between the crappy 4Mp useless UDC gimmick, its useless IP rating and a… moreWhy ip rating is useless??
- TheLastOracle
- vG1
This one is for Samsung:
Since your USC for the Fold 3 seems to be 4MP, please ensure your algorithms include haze reduction, upressing (to 12 MP), and sharpening. In this very order.
- Demongornot
- pZV
This phone is a joke.
Between the crappy 4Mp useless UDC gimmick, its useless IP rating and a useless (won’t probably be usable for selfies) secondary display.
It is the perfect embodiment of how the smartphone market is just pure nonsense.
A
- Anonymous 2.0
- rAR
Z flip3’s color’s are very attractive! That creamywhite color (idk what it’s actual name) is my favorite!
