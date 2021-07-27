Home Technology Samsung leaks: Z Fold3’s S Pen case, Z Flip3 renders, and water resistance leaks – comments – GSMArena.com
  • Berserker
  • skE

Demongornot, 3 hours agoThis phone is a joke.
Between the crappy 4Mp useless UDC gimmick, its useless IP rating and a… moreuseless IP rating?


any water protection rating is better that no protection.

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

B722256

  • Berserker
  • skE

it is water resistant but at the same time it leaks?


if it is water that is leaking than samsung has one of the worst water cooling implementation.

.

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

?

  • Anonymous
  • sUS

Demongornot, 3 hours agoThis phone is a joke.
Between the crappy 4Mp useless UDC gimmick, its useless IP rating and a… moreThe masses have taken over the markets. Most of these are just cameras first, phones second.

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

?

  • Anonymous
  • 7kp

Demongornot, 3 hours agoThis phone is a joke.
Between the crappy 4Mp useless UDC gimmick, its useless IP rating and a… moreWhy ip rating is useless??

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

T595161

  • TheLastOracle
  • vG1

This one is for Samsung:


Since your USC for the Fold 3 seems to be 4MP, please ensure your algorithms include haze reduction, upressing (to 12 MP), and sharpening. In this very order.

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

2652562

  • Demongornot
  • pZV

This phone is a joke.


Between the crappy 4Mp useless UDC gimmick, its useless IP rating and a useless (won’t probably be usable for selfies) secondary display.


It is the perfect embodiment of how the smartphone market is just pure nonsense.

  • Rating1

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

A

  • Anonymous 2.0
  • rAR

Z flip3’s color’s are very attractive! That creamywhite color (idk what it’s actual name) is my favorite!

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report
0
