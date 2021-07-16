Vanessa Obioha

Following the Samsung Galaxy A22’s June 24 global release, Samsung Nigeria has released a special edition of the midrange smartphone in honour of its A-series ambassador Joeboy. The release is to personalise the experience of lovers of the series in the Nigerian smartphone space.

“Due to the market the Samsung Galaxy A22 caters to, we chose to create a special Joeboy edition, which means that there will be branding communications leveraging him to give customers the experience not obtainable with other smartphone brands in the country. It is our way of appreciating our loyal customer base,” said Omolade Agbadaola, IM Marketing Manager, Samsung Nigeria.

Tagged Special Edition with Joeboy, customers will get customised gifts branded with Joeboy in shops nationwide. The A22’s design is fashioned to satisfy the need of a wide range of smartphone users with its new innovative features that deliver the best streaming, gaming (90 Hz refresh rate), visual (Super AMOLED screen), and photography (quad-camera system with 48mp primary camera) experiences.

The Special Edition with Joeboy runs from Monday, July 5 to Saturday, July 31, 2021.