Samsung Launches Special Edition Galaxy A22 With Joeboy – LEADERSHIP NEWS

Samsung has released a new smartphone in honour of its brand Ambassador, Joeboy. Joeboy, a music artist whose real name is Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, Donus became a brand Ambassador for Samsung in January. Samsung Galaxy A22 is the latest smartphone from Samsung which is also tagged Special Edition with Joeboy.

Customers will get customized Joeboy gifts whenever they purchase the phones in shops nationwide. The A Series is designed to make Samsung’s latest innovative products more accessible to a wider audience. With an immersive visual experience that enriches streaming and gaming, and a versatile camera to capture your everyday life, the Samsung Galaxy A22 is a powerful device in every way.

“The Galaxy A22 is an impressive device at excellent value that builds on our growing Galaxy A Series portfolio”, Danny Kim, managing director at Samsung Nigeria, said.



“Featuring an immersive display and a versatile camera, our customers can experience next-generation performance, demonstrating Samsung’s commitment to providing accessible devices without compromising on Quality,” he added.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 boasts a 6.4inch1 Infinity U Display. The high-resolution Super AMOLED screen ensures an immersive visual experience that lets you enjoy your favourite content with no interruptions. The Samsung Galaxy A22 enriches your streaming and gaming experience with a 90Hz refresh rate and 5,000mAh battery that’s designed for hours of smooth scrolling, giving you the freedom to make the most from your device.

Capture The Everyday



The Samsung Galaxy A22 comes equipped with a versatile camera that helps you capture the world as and when you see it. With a 48MP OIS Quad Camera you can easily snap steady shots on the move and take selfies like a pro.

Designed With You In Mind



The Samsung Galaxy A22 comes in a range of vibrant colours, Black, Green and Violet, allowing you to express yourself how you see best. Combined with a smooth symmetrical form and round comfortable edges, this device fits effortlessly into your hand; making you productive, creative and comfortable every day.

The incredible device also comes with the peace of mind of Samsung Care+, the worry-free screen protection service so you can plan for the unplanned. Registration is FREE.