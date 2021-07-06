Samsung launches Galaxy F22 with big battery and aggressive price – comments – GSMArena.com

?
- Anonymous
- ITp
So would this receive 2 OS upgrades or just 1?
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
R2
- RailRoadEngineer
- QwZ
What do they mean by True Camera?
Not a quad bayer sensor?
Tell me is it a good replacement for M30s?
🤭
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
H
- Hippu
- rJ}
I will not complain for this one considering Samsung Pricing. But they should gave Full hd+ 60hz display instead of hd+90hz
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
?
- Anonymous
- J4E
The only saving grace is the OLED screen
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
?
- Anonymous
- vGF
Anonymous, 9 hours agoIsnt agresive? What u want , phone for 50€? Phone is more than affordable. Phone makers which… moreHe wants an extra refrigerator and a microwave for free with the phone at this price. Only then it will ‘justify’ the purchase otherwise it’s overpriced. Jokes apart this is really priced well. I’d say this is the best in that category
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
R21986
- Rkm
- DkQ
Anonymous, 7 hours agoEveryone know € and how much it is, so its much easier for people. Thats why site put price in… moreThe price is given in inr here (because it’s Indian launch) with converted prices in brackets. That converted price means nothing. The fact is, there are much better phones available at that price. Pointing that out isn’t complaining, it’s logical.
Now why can’t companies sell their products at same prices? Even though the profit margin is low when they sell in India, it’s offset by the ridiculous volume. The numbers are very high. If they sell at the same margin in Europe, since the volume isn’t high it wouldn’t be profitable. It’s just economics. It also helps that a lot of phones are either assembled or manufactured in India.
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
?
- Anonymous
- JE0
Rkm, 9 hours agoPeople in India don’t buy or compare phones in €. The phone is priced at 12500inr. There … moreEveryone know € and how much it is, so its much easier for people. Thats why site put price in € and $. Indians always complain about price or specs but cant doing nothing by their own. Why would the rest paid more for the same phone? That is not correct.
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
M
- Morgan
- NwI
Seems awesome.. cant wait having it
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
R21986
- Rkm
- DkQ
Anonymous, 9 hours agoIsnt agresive? What u want , phone for 50€? Phone is more than affordable. Phone makers which… morePeople in India don’t buy or compare phones in €. The phone is priced at 12500inr. There are plenty of far better phones at that point. It doesn’t even have a standout feature.
India is a high volume, low margin market. If you don’t price it correctly, it’s DOA. You just seems salty that phones are priced lower in India.
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
?
- Anonymous
- Srh
Rkm, 13 hours agoThat isn’t aggressive Isnt agresive? What u want , phone for 50€? Phone is more than affordable. Phone makers which place phones in Indian market should put price like in the rest of the world. If u dont like it, make it buy yourself
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
X22047
- XXX13
- LCQ
Samsung need to add the double sim options for the North American version of their flagship phones.
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
15710
- 13abySouL-
- XTA
HD+ with S.Amoled a good option for affordable devices.
Just like older mi a3.
big battery, decent quality, Long lasting.
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
I13734
- IcyJay30
- U{1
YOLOBS, 12 hours agois this run one ui ( full ) or one ui core ?Core probably
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
F757229
- FatShady
- rp{
YOLOBS, 12 hours agois this run one ui ( full ) or one ui core ?the cpu is capable of handling the full fat one ui.
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
I
- Indian
- rJh
Galaxy M21 still better choice with full HD Gorilla glass protection 20mp front camera back glass Better design
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
?
- Anonymous
- n7D
Hemedans, 12 hours agoA22 has ois? Yea
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
Y
- YOLOBS
- w0%
is this run one ui ( full ) or one ui core ?
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report