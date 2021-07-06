Samsung launches Galaxy F22 with big battery and aggressive price – comments – GSMArena.com

? Anonymous

ITp

3 hours ago So would this receive 2 OS upgrades or just 1? Rating 0 |



Reply

Report

R2 RailRoadEngineer

QwZ

4 hours ago What do they mean by True Camera?



Not a quad bayer sensor?



Tell me is it a good replacement for M30s?



🤭 Rating 0 |



Reply

Report

H Hippu

rJ}

6 hours ago I will not complain for this one considering Samsung Pricing. But they should gave Full hd+ 60hz display instead of hd+90hz Rating 0 |



Reply

Report

? Anonymous

J4E

6 hours ago The only saving grace is the OLED screen Rating 0 |



Reply

Report

? Anonymous

vGF

6 hours ago Anonymous, 9 hours agoIsnt agresive? What u want , phone for 50€? Phone is more than affordable. Phone makers which… moreHe wants an extra refrigerator and a microwave for free with the phone at this price. Only then it will ‘justify’ the purchase otherwise it’s overpriced. Jokes apart this is really priced well. I’d say this is the best in that category Rating 0 |



Reply

Report

R21986 Rkm

DkQ

7 hours ago Anonymous, 7 hours agoEveryone know € and how much it is, so its much easier for people. Thats why site put price in… moreThe price is given in inr here (because it’s Indian launch) with converted prices in brackets. That converted price means nothing. The fact is, there are much better phones available at that price. Pointing that out isn’t complaining, it’s logical.



Now why can’t companies sell their products at same prices? Even though the profit margin is low when they sell in India, it’s offset by the ridiculous volume. The numbers are very high. If they sell at the same margin in Europe, since the volume isn’t high it wouldn’t be profitable. It’s just economics. It also helps that a lot of phones are either assembled or manufactured in India. Rating 0 |



Reply

Report

? Anonymous

JE0

7 hours ago Rkm, 9 hours agoPeople in India don’t buy or compare phones in €. The phone is priced at 12500inr. There … moreEveryone know € and how much it is, so its much easier for people. Thats why site put price in € and $. Indians always complain about price or specs but cant doing nothing by their own. Why would the rest paid more for the same phone? That is not correct. Rating 0 |



Reply

Report

M Morgan

NwI

9 hours ago Seems awesome.. cant wait having it Rating 0 |



Reply

Report

R21986 Rkm

DkQ

9 hours ago Anonymous, 9 hours agoIsnt agresive? What u want , phone for 50€? Phone is more than affordable. Phone makers which… morePeople in India don’t buy or compare phones in €. The phone is priced at 12500inr. There are plenty of far better phones at that point. It doesn’t even have a standout feature.



India is a high volume, low margin market. If you don’t price it correctly, it’s DOA. You just seems salty that phones are priced lower in India. Rating 0 |



Reply

Report

? Anonymous

Srh

9 hours ago Rkm, 13 hours agoThat isn’t aggressive Isnt agresive? What u want , phone for 50€? Phone is more than affordable. Phone makers which place phones in Indian market should put price like in the rest of the world. If u dont like it, make it buy yourself Rating 0 |



Reply

Report

X22047 XXX13

LCQ

10 hours ago Samsung need to add the double sim options for the North American version of their flagship phones. Rating 0 |



Reply

Report

15710 13abySouL-

XTA

10 hours ago HD+ with S.Amoled a good option for affordable devices.



Just like older mi a3.



big battery, decent quality, Long lasting. Rating 0 |



Reply

Report

I13734 IcyJay30

U{1

11 hours ago YOLOBS, 12 hours agois this run one ui ( full ) or one ui core ?Core probably Rating 0 |



Reply

Report

F757229 FatShady

rp{

11 hours ago YOLOBS, 12 hours agois this run one ui ( full ) or one ui core ?the cpu is capable of handling the full fat one ui. Rating 0 |



Reply

Report

I Indian

rJh

11 hours ago Galaxy M21 still better choice with full HD Gorilla glass protection 20mp front camera back glass Better design Rating 0 |



Reply

Report

? Anonymous

n7D

12 hours ago Hemedans, 12 hours agoA22 has ois? Yea Rating 0 |



Reply

Report