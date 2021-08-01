Samsung is bringing the most expensive smartphone – SwordsToday.ie

WhatsApp with a new feature for archived chats folder. This feature allows you to hide or hide all the chats you don’t need. Archived chat comes to the fore when a new message arrives on WhatsApp. But if it is effective, the archived chat will remain in the ‘Archived Chats folder’. Never come to the beginning of a chat list. If you want to bring relevant chat to the main chat list, you must ‘un-archive’ it.

WhatsApp said in a statement that after the new message arrives, the archived message will move to the main chat list. Users do not need it. We have heard that users want to keep archived messages in the archived chat folder. For this reason, a new feature has been added so that even after a message arrives, the archived chat will remain in the archived folder. With this new feature of WhatsApp, you can easily avoid any annoying and unwanted messages.

If you want to hide such a message, you need to follow the steps below.

1 Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

2 Hold down the chat you want to archive.

3 In the top right corner you will see an archive button that looks like a ‘down arrow’.

4 Click on the button to archive the chat.

5 You can archive all the chats you want. To do this, click on the ‘Chats’ option at the beginning. Then go to ‘My Options’ and then ‘Settings’.

. Now go to ‘Chat History’ from the ‘Chats’ option and archive.

Source: Gazettes now