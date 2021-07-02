Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 pops up on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 and 12GB RAM – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is expected to launch in August, and while Samsung hasn’t divulged anything about it yet, the foldable smartphone has popped up on Geekbench with its key specs.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 that passed through Geekbench is the US variant and sports model code SM-F926U. It runs Android 11, has 12GB RAM onboard, and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 on Geekbench

The benchmark database doesn’t include any other specs of the Galaxy Z Fold3, but this particular model recently bagged FCC certification, revealing S-Pen support and 5G connectivity in the process. It will also have an NFC chip on board.

The rest of the expected specs include wireless charging and a 4,275 mAh battery that will draw power through a USB-C port at up to 25W.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature two Super AMOLED screens – a 6.23″ cover display and a 7.55″ internal foldable screen.

For photography, it will come with a total of five cameras – a triple camera setup consisting of three 12MP shooters, a 16MP under-display selfie camera, and a 10MP shooter on the cover display.

