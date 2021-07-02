Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 pops up on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 and 12GB RAM – comments – GSMArena.com

?
- Anonymous
- 802
Sam.Smythe, 2 hours agoI suspect the default storage option is 256GB. Here’s me being hopeful there’s a 512… moreIt’s out of your budget pal
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
115101044
- CptPower
- SH3
As long as the screen is scratchable by nail i wouldnt pay more than 150-200 bucks for such device.
Because any bar sized device from any other brand have much more durability compared to this phone.
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
S21069
- Sam.Smythe
- Ki7
I suspect the default storage option is 256GB. Here’s me being hopeful there’s a 512GB option *or* at least a microSD slot this time around. But I don’t hold my hope highly though.
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report