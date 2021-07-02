Home Technology Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 pops up on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 and 12GB RAM – comments – GSMArena.com
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 pops up on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 and 12GB RAM – comments – GSMArena.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
samsung-galaxy-z-fold3-pops-up-on-geekbench-with-snapdragon-888-and-12gb-ram-–-comments-–-gsmarena.com

?

  • Anonymous
  • 802

Sam.Smythe, 2 hours agoI suspect the default storage option is 256GB. Here’s me being hopeful there’s a 512… moreIt’s out of your budget pal

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

115101044

  • CptPower
  • SH3

As long as the screen is scratchable by nail i wouldnt pay more than 150-200 bucks for such device.


Because any bar sized device from any other brand have much more durability compared to this phone.

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

S21069

  • Sam.Smythe
  • Ki7

I suspect the default storage option is 256GB. Here’s me being hopeful there’s a 512GB option *or* at least a microSD slot this time around. But I don’t hold my hope highly though.

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

iPhone 13 cameras: Everything we know from the...

Controller for iOS supercharges your HomeKit experience, now...

Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser establishes new studio –...

Netflix No Longer Works On Wii U Or...

Humble Bundle Sliders will change again despite user...

The Windows 11 Blue Screen of Death Is...

UK: GR Yaris faces A80 Supra, Celica GT-Four...

Mario Kart Live has received a surprise update...

Microsoft warns of critical Windows ‘PrintNightmare’ vulnerability –...

Free Fire Redeem Code: Here’s a list of...

Leave a Reply