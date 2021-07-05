Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will get a Thom Browne limited edition, here’s what it might look like – comments – GSMArena.com

k
I think it will take until the Z Flip 5 for foldables to start actually being accessible for most folks who buy flagships…
I don’t even know who/what is Thom Browne
I’m going to replace my Note 10 plus with the Fold 3.
Rich people can afford those “flip” phones.
I don’t like it when companies create products just for rich people by selling a tiny piece for 1,400 dollars/euros. They know these people have the money so they create products just for them and steal the experience of having such a device from anyone else.
With this money, you can buy a high-quality fridge, a washing machine, a perfect bed, etc.
I wonder when these fold/flip/rollable phones will be affordable. It’s almost the fourth year and still untouchable.
>Lets put few color strips on phone.
>ITS SPECIAL! LIMITED!
You can always go to shop buy color sticker, slap them on phone and say that its limited edition….
They seriously need some advice from Sharp and their EVE units to see how you make nice looking special edition phones…
I couldn’t care less about these special edition phones
