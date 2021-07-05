Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will get a Thom Browne limited edition, here’s what it might look like – comments – GSMArena.com

s18630

Rich people can afford those “flip” phones.

I don’t like it when companies create products just for rich people by selling a tiny piece for 1,400 dollars/euros. They know these people have the money so they create products just for them and steal the experience of having such a device from anyone else.

With this money, you can buy a high-quality fridge, a washing machine, a perfect bed, etc.

I wonder when these fold/flip/rollable phones will be affordable. It’s almost the fourth year and still untouchable.