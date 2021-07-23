Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 to retain paltry 15W charging speed – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

While the “charging wars” have been escalating in the past two years reaching ludicrous 160W speeds, Samsung has shied away, only supporting up to 25W solutions on its phones. Now, noted tipster IceUniverse is again hinting that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip3 will not pass this threshold and will instead only support 15W charging speeds.

The iPhone 13 series will use 25W fast charging, Samsung is still launching 15W Z Flip3 😂 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 23, 2021

Back in May we came across a 3C listing which also confirmed the 15W charging on the Z Flip 3 so it’s safe to assume this will indeed be the actual charging speed for Samsung’s upcoming foldable. Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 will be unlived on August 11.