Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Lite to debut alongside Flip3 – comments – GSMArena.com

P14546 PepperPot

44 minutes ago I think they are doing this because they expect the Flip will sell more than the Fold. It sounds like it will be a mid-range Flip, but we are still likely talking about a $800.00 phone. I’m not sure $800.00 is mid-range money. Rating 0 |



N279 New guy

45 minutes ago Kingslayer, 57 minutes agoI don’t believe flip phones should be flagships. People buy them for that specific form f… moreNot gonna work. The original Razr was pretty much midrange as it had Snapdragon 7 series processor and bad photo quality yet it was priced well above 1000usd because foldable phones by nature are expensive to make currently. So no sense aiming for the midrange market. Rating 0 |



K1889648 Kingslayer

57 minutes ago I don’t believe flip phones should be flagships. People buy them for that specific form factor. The og RAZR from 2004 wasn’t being bought for specs. Lower it to midrange specs but lower the price to $500 tops. Not $1,500. Rating 0 |



