Home Technology Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Lite to debut alongside Flip3 – comments – GSMArena.com
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Lite to debut alongside Flip3 – comments – GSMArena.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
samsung-galaxy-z-flip3-lite-to-debut-alongside-flip3-–-comments-–-gsmarena.com

P14546

  • PepperPot
  • kCp

I think they are doing this because they expect the Flip will sell more than the Fold. It sounds like it will be a mid-range Flip, but we are still likely talking about a $800.00 phone. I’m not sure $800.00 is mid-range money.

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

N279

  • New guy
  • Nue

Kingslayer, 57 minutes agoI don’t believe flip phones should be flagships. People buy them for that specific form f… moreNot gonna work. The original Razr was pretty much midrange as it had Snapdragon 7 series processor and bad photo quality yet it was priced well above 1000usd because foldable phones by nature are expensive to make currently. So no sense aiming for the midrange market.

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

K1889648

  • Kingslayer
  • 0fW

I don’t believe flip phones should be flagships. People buy them for that specific form factor. The og RAZR from 2004 wasn’t being bought for specs. Lower it to midrange specs but lower the price to $500 tops. Not $1,500.

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

F757229

  • FatShady
  • rpt

i’m guessing the lite is the one rumored to be cheaper than last years model.

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Apple iPhone 13 to be built by Foxconn...

RoboCop: Rogue City | Teaser Trailer – GameSpot

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong – Official Galeb...

Ad Infinitum – Official Teaser Trailer – IGN

Microsoft’s Surface Duo falls even lower, now almost...

Spike Lee Collabs with Montblanc for Limited-Edition Writing...

Game dev says AMD Super Resolution only took...

Super Stickman Golf 3+ and Super Leap Day...

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra cameras might not up...

Nintendo unveils new Switch game console | The...

Leave a Reply