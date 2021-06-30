Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series to have a Classic variant – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Samsung is expected to bring at least four Galaxy Watch4 wearables, each with different size and battery capacity. Two of the wearables with model codes SM-R885F and SM-R895F have been certified in Thailand under the name Galaxy Watch4 Classic, meaning this is the third different variant we’ve seen after the vanilla Watch4 and the sporty Watch4 Active.









Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic certified at NTBC

The Galaxy Watch3 smartwatches sported a selection of leather, rubber and even titanium bands. We expect the Galaxy Watch4 series’ Classic variant to leather straps, while the regular will likely come with fluoroelastomer or silicone bands.

So far we expect at least four different models with model numbers SM-R86X, SM-R87X, SM-R88X, and SM-R89X (X can be a different digit and/or letter for different markets).

