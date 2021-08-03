Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Classic specs detailed unofficially days before announcement – comments – GSMArena.com

A
- Alexander G
- S3L
“analyse the wearer’s body composition”…
Pizza. I’m made of pizza.
M
- Michal s
- ps8
So basically they didn’t change nothing in it.
Where is skin body temperature????
Come on watch3 can do it all and it cost 200dolars less
S
- ScaredChicken
- 39y
awacs, 5 hours agoDo you think they will last same, or longer as Galaxy watch 46mm? I really want the WearOS, bu… moreWhilst you’re afraid of the battery life, I’m afraid of the dark.
a
- awacs
- 0w6
Do you think they will last same, or longer as Galaxy watch 46mm? I really want the WearOS, but am affraid of battery life.
