Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Every Detail Revealed In Accidental Leak – Forbes

Is this the Samsung Galaxy4?

Samsung



Samsung is releasing a new smartwatch or four next month. But if we were in any doubt at all about what’s coming—and there have been rumors of quite a few details already—the motherlode of information has just landed.

MORE FROM FORBESApple iOS 15: 1 New Feature Will Transform How Millions Use Their iPhone By David Phelan

In, of all places, an Amazon listing, every secret has been revealed, it seems. As reported by WinFuture, and spotted by 9to5Google, Amazon showed a listing for the watch. It hung around for ages but has gone now.

With the right search, you could see all four of the models that are expected, two models called Galaxy Watch4 (note the lack of space between Watch and 4), measuring 40mm and 44mm, plus two of the Galaxy Watch4 Classic, 42mm and 46mm.

Here’s what we know, assuming the since-removed listing is correct.

A listing for three of the four new Galaxy smartwatches (now deleted).

Amazon



Price

This starts at $309 Canadian dollars, around $250 U.S. The 46mm Galaxy Watch4 Classic is $463 Canadian, that’s $370 U.S.

Release Date

August 27 is what the listing says. It could be different in Canada from the U.S., of course, but I would doubt that.

Sizes

The largest model, Galaxy Watch4 Classic with 46mm frame has a 1.36in display, and the same size screen is found on the 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch4. The other two watches have 1.19in displays.

MORE FROM FORBES10 Tips & Tricks For The Best iPhone Photos By David Phelan

Features

There’s a bunch of health metrics which are common to all four of the models, it turns out. These include body composition analysis, sleep tracking, VO2 Max and blood oxygen as well as heart rate monitoring.

Google Wear OS is also specified, which isn’t a surprise given the amount of publicity Samsung has given to switching from Tizen to Google’s operating system.

The Amazon Canadian listing for the Galaxy Watch4. It’s been removed now.

Amazon



So, what’s next?

Well, there really isn’t that much more to learn, to be honest. But Samsung will surely have kept something up its sleeve, won’t it?

When that’s announced (or is leaked) I’ll report, so please check back.