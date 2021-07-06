Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic revealed from every angle – Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) – Samsung will announce new smartwatches at its next Unpacked event before the year is out, but a recent leak has left very little left to reveal.

Evan Blass – also known as @EvLeaks – previously shared a number of GIFs on his Twitter account showing off the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 3, and now the leaker has done the same for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models.

pic.twitter.com/hgkUomdAP0 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2021

The small, short videos posted to his account reveal three options for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and they show the smartwatch off from every angle.

A slim – presumably rotating – bezel sits on top of the watch face, while large function buttons are positioned on the right side. The casing has squared off edges and the Blass leak suggests the device will come in at least silver and black colour options with different strap colours.

Previous reports have suggested the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in three case size options – 42mm, 44mm and 46mm – and we know the smartwatch will run the new unified One UI Watch platform, which has been created by Samsung and Google, taking the best bits from Wear OS and Tizen OS.

Pricing is said to start at £400 or $500, based on rumours. Samsung is said to have confirmed to a Korean news outlet that Galaxy Unpacked 2021 will take place on 11 August. We are still waiting for official word on this though. For now, you can read all the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Watch 4 in our separate feature.







By Britta O’Boyle

·

6 July 2021

Writing by Britta O’Boyle.