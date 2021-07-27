Home Technology Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra rumored to launch alongside Galaxy S22 series – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra rumored to launch alongside Galaxy S22 series – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
samsung-galaxy-tab-s8-ultra-rumored-to-launch-alongside-galaxy-s22-series-–-gsmarenacom-news-–-gsmarena.com

While most eyes are turned towards Samsung’s August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event where we should see the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 phones, tipster Ice Universe is sharing more details about the upcoming tablet flagship series – Galaxy Tab S8. The big takeaway is that we will see an Ultra model in Samsung’s flagship tablet line as well, bearing the SM-X906x model number.

Tab S8+ SM-X806x 10090mAh

Tab S8 Ultra SM-X906x 11500mAh

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 27, 2021

The new leak suggests the Tab S8 Ultra will carry a 11,550 mAh battery and will boot One UI 4.0 running on top of Android 12. We’re also expecting a Tab S8+ (SM-X806x) with a 10,090mAh battery and Snapdragon 888 (SM8450) chipset.

Tab S8 + will be released with S22. SM8450, One UI 4.0，10090mAh battery. But this is not the best. There is “Ultra”. I won’t say it first. Let’s wait and see.

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 27, 2021

Past leaks have revealed that the Tab S8 series will indeed bring three distinct devices with an 11-inch 120Hz LCD Tab S8 packing an 8,000 mAh battery. The S8+ is said to offer a 12.4-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate while the ultra could up the screen size to 14.6-inches. The Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series will presumably launch in Q1 2022.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Feline okay? The app that tells you if...

The one big reason Google chose a 50MP...

EA unveils ‘Dead Space’ remake plans for next-gen...

How to watch ‘Guild Wars 2: End Of...

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 the latest game to get...

Unbound: Worlds Apart – 13 Minutes of Exclusive...

Apple invites some macOS Big Sur users to...

Activision Blizzard staff criticise lawsuit response in open...

Malware developers turn to ‘exotic’ programming languages to...

Here’s an early look at some Forza Horizon...

Leave a Reply