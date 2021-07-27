Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra rumored to launch alongside Galaxy S22 series – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

While most eyes are turned towards Samsung’s August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event where we should see the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 phones, tipster Ice Universe is sharing more details about the upcoming tablet flagship series – Galaxy Tab S8. The big takeaway is that we will see an Ultra model in Samsung’s flagship tablet line as well, bearing the SM-X906x model number.

The new leak suggests the Tab S8 Ultra will carry a 11,550 mAh battery and will boot One UI 4.0 running on top of Android 12. We’re also expecting a Tab S8+ (SM-X806x) with a 10,090mAh battery and Snapdragon 888 (SM8450) chipset.

Past leaks have revealed that the Tab S8 series will indeed bring three distinct devices with an 11-inch 120Hz LCD Tab S8 packing an 8,000 mAh battery. The S8+ is said to offer a 12.4-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate while the ultra could up the screen size to 14.6-inches. The Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series will presumably launch in Q1 2022.