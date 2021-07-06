Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) Getting Android 11-based One UI Update: Report – Gadgets 360

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is reportedly getting a stable version of Android 11-based One UI. The update is rolling out for users in India and 28 other regions in Asia, Europe, and South America. The update is bundled with the June 2021 Android security patch and comes packaged with quite a few Android 11 goodies. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 was launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and subsequently received a stable Android 10 update in July 2020.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is receiving a One UI 3.1 update, based on Android 11. The update is rolling out in India, Austria, Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Iraq, Italy, Hungary, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, Nordic countries, Philippines, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, and Vietnam.

The Samsung tablet is receiving Android 11 features like refresh UI, one-time permissions, auto permissions reset, chat bubbles, easier access to smart home controls, ability to remove location data from images, along with improved stock apps, Samsung internet, Samsung keyboard. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) also gets more lockscreen options, a dedicated media player beneath the quick toggles, and a conversation section in the notification area.

Samsung is rolling out the update for the LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) and there is no information when the Wi-Fi model will receive the update.

Bundled with the update is the June 2021 Android security patch. South Korean handsets have T515NKSU8CUF6 as their firmware version, while other Asian markets have T515XXU8CUF2 as their firmware version. European markets get T515XXU8CUF4 as the firmware version. Users in the aforementioned markets will get the update automatically over-the-air. However, keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

There is no information regarding the size of the update. Users are advised to update their tablet while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging.

