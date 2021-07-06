Home Technology Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to come with 108MP main camera, not 200MP – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Technology

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to come with 108MP main camera, not 200MP – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
samsung-galaxy-s22-ultra-to-come-with-108mp-main-camera,-not-200mp-–-gsmarenacom-news-–-gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was initially said to feature Samsung’s upcoming 200MP sensor but recent reports say otherwise. Now the very reputable Samsung-related leaksters IceUniverse has backed those reports, saying the company will not make another push in the megapixel war.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with 108MP main camera, not 200MP

Instead of the 200MP sensor, the company plans to use a more “polished”, new version of the current 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor. Sadly, there are no details around what exactly “polished” means.

We are also curious if Samsung is struggling to manufacture the 200MP sensor in sufficient quality or the company has just realized there’s still a lot of potential in the 108MP ISOCELL imager to be uncovered before moving on.

Source

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) – Announcement Trailer –...

Get a Microsoft Surface Duo for less than...

Nintendo hints that more Ring Fit Adventure content...

Migrating to M1 Macs: How I’m upgrading my...

Xiaomi patents foldable phone with a wraparound screen...

Rainbow Six Siege’s silent ‘nade audio bug is...

Twitter will let you laugh soon with Facebook-like...

Build a Website with React and Tailwind CSS...

AI measures how much time politicians spend on...

iPhone users, connecting to this open wifi network...

Leave a Reply