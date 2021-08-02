Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones to reportedly feature a new 50MP RGBW sensor – gizmochina

Samsung is working on its next-generation Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones which will be launched early next year in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. While there’s plenty of time to the official launch, leaks related to the smartphones keep surfacing online.

In the latest leak, tipster Yogesh claims that the Galaxy S22 series from Samsung, as well as some other non-Samsung phones, will come with a new 50MP RGBW sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Render

Ice Universe has claimed that the South Korean giant will be launching a new 200-megapixel camera sensor and a 50-megapixel RGBW unit next month. Samsung had previously confirmed that it was working on a 200-megapixel camera sensor.

Earlier it was said that the top-end variant of the lineup, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be retaining the 108-megapixel sensor. However, the report was refuted and the device was claimed to have a new 200-megapixel sensor in a five-camera setup. The 200MP sensor is reportedly being made in collaboration with Japan-based Olympus.

Samsung recently announced the world’s smallest 0.64μm-pixel sensor, 50MP ISOCELL JN1 camera which is meant for mid-tier phones. In February, it had unveiled the 50MP ISOCELL GN2 sensor which is 1/1.12-inches and has 1.4μm-sized pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is also expected to come with 65W charging support and the firm is reportedly testing the technology. The 65W charger from Samsung was certified by TÜV SÜD in February this year. This is the same charger with model number EP-TA865 which was certified by South Korea’s NRRA certification in September last year.

Last week, it was leaked that the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are likely to carry model numbers SM-S901x, SM-906x, and SM-S908x. While not yet confirmed, the phones are expected to get launched in January 2022.

