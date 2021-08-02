Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Phones May Feature A 50MP RGBW Sensor – Gizchina.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones are likely to boast a newfangled 50MP RGBW sensor, along with a slew of other awe-inspiring features. Last month, some reports indicated that the Galaxy S22 series will have some firsts. The series will reportedly feature an Olympus-certified 200MP camera with four supporting sensors. Aside from that, the upcoming flagship lineup could also house a 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor.

Now, a shred of new information has surfaced on the web. Samsung will be unveiling its next generation of the Galaxy S series of flagship phones. The much-awaited line-up features the Samsung Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S22 is expected to hit the store shelves in January 2022. Meanwhile, the South Korean tech behemoth is gearing up to unveil its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldable devices at next month’s Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Could House A New 50MP RGBW Sensor

Taking to his Twitter account on August 1, noted tipster Yogesh shared a few details about the Galaxy S22 series of phones. According to the leaker, the Galaxy S22 series, and a slew of other non-Samsung handsets, will feature a new 50MP RGBW sensor. An equally reliable leaker, Ice Universe claimed that Samsung will be bringing a new 200MP camera sensor, as well as a 50MP RGBW unit into the market in August.

So this 50MP is going to a select clients and will be seen on S22 series — 𓆩Yogesh𓆪 (@heyitsyogesh) August 1, 2021

The company has already confirmed that it is currently working on a 200MP camera sensor. Previously surfaced reports indicated that the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature the 108MP sensor, like its predecessor. However, the latest reports raised questions over the aforesaid rumor and claimed that the phone will house a five-camera setup with a 200MP sensor. Samsung has reportedly teamed up with Japanese optics manufacturer, Olympus to develop this 200MP sensor.

It is worth mentioning here that a higher megapixel doesn’t always deliver a superior picture quality. This is probably the reason behind tech giants like Apple and Google not focusing on offering higher megapixels. Instead, these companies are bent on using a sensor till it reaches its maximum potential, according to PhoneArena. The Pixel phones could receive new camera hardware, later this week. Likewise, Apple could bring a 48MP sensor to its high-end iPhone variant.

Samsung Will Be Offering High-End Sensors

Earlier this year, the popular handset maker unveiled the smallest 0.64μm-pixel sensor in the world, along with a 50MP ISOCELL JN1 camera for its mid-tier devices. In February, the company announced the 50MP ISOCELL GN2 sensor with 1.4μm-sized pixels. Aside from that, it is just 1/1.12-inches. The Galaxy S22 series will support 65W charging, and some reports suggest that the company is already testing this technology.

Samsung’s 65W charger passed through the TÜV SÜD certification in February 2021. The same charger appeared on South Korea’s NRRA certification with model number EP-TA865 in September 2020. Last week, a report suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 will bear model numbers SM-S908x, SM-906x, and SM-S901x.